Lionel Messi scores 4 goals in Inter Miami's victory: Details 

Casemiro opened the scoring for Miami in the 20th minute with a header.

However, Montreal quickly equalized through Fabian Herbers in the 37th minute.

Just three minutes later, Messi put Miami back in front with his first goal of the match, a deflected free-kick that gave them a 2-1 lead.

He then assisted Luis Suarez for his 11th goal of the match in the 80th minute.