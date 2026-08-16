Listing Bangladesh's landmark Test wins away from home
What's the story
In a historic upset, Team Bangladesh has registered its first-ever Test victory on Australian soil, defeating the hosts by nine wickets in Darwin. The win comes as a major blow to Australia, who are currently the top-ranked Test team. On this note, we look at Bangladesh's most prominent Test wins away from home.
#1
The Darwin triumph, 2021
Bangladesh's bowlers were on point from the start of the aforementioned match, dismissing Australia for 198 in their first innings.
Hasan Mahmud was particularly impressive, taking six wickets.
The visitors then put up a strong batting performance, scoring 426 runs in their innings.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim was the star of this innings with a brilliant century (101).
In the second innings, Bangladesh's bowlers dismissed Australia for 284 runs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking five wickets and Mahmud bagging three.
The Tigers then lost a solitary wicket while hunting down the 57-run target.
#2
Maiden Test win in a SENA nation
In 2022, Bangladesh scripted history by scripting their maiden Test win in a SENA nation.
They beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui.
The hosts managed 328/10 while batting first before the visitors took a 130-run lead (458/10).
Bangladesh batted well as five of their top-eight batters scored 47 or more.
Skipper Mominul Haque (88) and Litton Das (86) were the most notable contributors.
As the Kiwis' second innings resulted in just 169 runs, Bangladesh had to chase down just 40 to win.
#3
First win over Pakistan
In 2024, Bangladesh recorded their maiden Test win over Pakistan.
They won the opening game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium by 10 wickets.
It was a high-scoring affair as Bangladesh posted 565 after Pakistan declared their first innings at 448/6.
The home team batters struggled in the third innings and could only manage 146. Bangladesh comfortably accomplished the 30-run target.
They went on to win the second and final match as well, which also took place in Rawalpindi.
#4
Bangladesh's maiden win away from home
Bangladesh's maiden Test win away from home came in the 2009 Kingstown match against West Indies.
The hosts had earned a lead, having posted 307/10 in response to Bangladesh's first innings score of 238/10.
However, Tamim Iqbal's famous 128 powered the Tigers to 345/10 in their second outing.
Chasing 277 for victory, WI were folded for just 177 as Mahmudullah claimed five wickets.
Bangladesh also won the second and final Test, sealing a memorable series win.