Listing Bangladesh's landmark Test wins away from home 

Bangladesh's bowlers were on point from the start of the aforementioned match, dismissing Australia for 198 in their first innings.

Hasan Mahmud was particularly impressive, taking six wickets.

The visitors then put up a strong batting performance, scoring 426 runs in their innings.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim was the star of this innings with a brilliant century (101).

In the second innings, Bangladesh's bowlers dismissed Australia for 284 runs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking five wickets and Mahmud bagging three.

The Tigers then lost a solitary wicket while hunting down the 57-run target.