IPL: Listing batters with fastest half-centuries for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has created history by scoring a blistering half-century in just 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener. His efforts helped RR chase down CSK's target of 128 in Guwahati with ease, winning by eight wickets. On this note, we look at the batters with the fastest fifties for RR in IPL history.

#3 Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 17 balls vs GT, 2025 Suryavanshi now holds both the second and third spots on this list. Last season, which marked the southpaw's IPL debut, Suryavanshi hit a 17-ball fifty against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The then 14-year-old went on to hammer the second-fastest hundred in IPL history, off 35 balls. He hammered a 38-ball 101 (4s-7, 6s-11), helping RR chase down 210 in just 15.5 overs.

#2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 15 balls vs CSK, 2026 Suryavanshi's explosive innings against CSK last night takes the second position. Chasing 128 for victory, RR were off to a flying start as Suryavanshi went berserk from the word go. He dominated a 75-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. After completing his fifty off just 15 balls, Suryavanshi departed for 52 off 17 balls, a knock laced with five fours and four sixes. His brilliance meant RR prevailed in just 12.1 overs.

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