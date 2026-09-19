A look at Travis Head's fastest hundreds in ODI cricket
What's the story
Australian opener Travis Head put on a spectacular show in the second ODI against Zimbabwe. He scored runs for fun at the Harare Sports Club, reaching his hundred off just 75 balls. The aggressive opener was eventually dismissed after scoring a fine 112 as the Aussies crossed the 350-run mark. On this note, we look at Head's fastest centuries in ODI cricket in terms of balls taken.
#1
75 balls vs Zimbabwe, 2026
Head's brilliance in the aforementioned game takes the third spot as he took 75 balls to complete his hundred.
Batting first, Australia got off to a flying start with Head and captain Mitchell Marsh (53) sharing a 130-run opening partnership.
Head took full advantage of the powerplay, reaching his half-century in just 32 balls.
He went on to score a blistering 112 off 84 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sixes along the way.
Riding on his efforts, Australia posted their highest-ever ODI total against Zimbabwe (356/6) and later won by 84 runs.
#2
70 balls vs Pakistan, 2022
In 2022, Head took just 70 balls to reach the three-figure mark against Pakistan in Lahore.
Being put to bat, Australia were off to a brilliant start with the duo of Aaron Finch and Head stitching a solid opening stand (110).
While the former played as an anchor, the latter laid a hostile approach on the Pakistani bowlers.
Head smashed 101 from just 72 balls that day with the help of 12 fours and three sixes.
The visitors posted a brilliant 313/7 and later won by 88 runs.
#3
59 balls vs New Zealand, 2023
Head's fastest ODI hundred came during the 2023 World Cup affair against New Zealand in Dharamsala.
He attacked bowlers from the outset and smoked runs for fun.
Head, who reached his hundred off just 59 balls, eventually departed for a 67-ball 109 (10 fours, 7 sixes).
The Aussies posted a massive 388/10 before recording a narrow five-run triumph.