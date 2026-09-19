A look at Travis Head's fastest hundreds in ODI cricket

Head's brilliance in the aforementioned game takes the third spot as he took 75 balls to complete his hundred.

Batting first, Australia got off to a flying start with Head and captain Mitchell Marsh (53) sharing a 130-run opening partnership.

Head took full advantage of the powerplay, reaching his half-century in just 32 balls.

He went on to score a blistering 112 off 84 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sixes along the way.

Riding on his efforts, Australia posted their highest-ever ODI total against Zimbabwe (356/6) and later won by 84 runs.