WATCH: Litton dedicates Test century against SA to daughter
What's the story
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das dedicated his stunning century in the opening Test against South Africa to his daughter Anayra. After scoring a brilliant 120 off 179 balls in Johannesburg on Day 2, he held up a handwritten note for the cameras, saying "Happy Birthday my Princess. This 100 for you." The heartfelt gesture came as an emotional tribute from Litton, who couldn't be with his daughter on her special day. Here are further details.
Heartfelt tribute
Litton shares emotional message for his daughter
A day before getting his hundred, Litton also took to social media to share an emotional message for his daughter.
"I wish I could be with you on your special day, but even from afar, you are always in my thoughts and prayers. My blessings are with you, today and always," he wrote.
"Your dad loves you more than words can ever express," he added.
Twitter Post
Here is the video!
The cutest celebration of the day: Litton Das dedicating his Test hundred to his daughter! #LittonDas #Cricket #Celebration 🥹❤️🏏pic.twitter.com/leE1U8py4t— Dilip sharma (@Dilipsh49755632) November 16, 2026
Match details
Hridoy, Litton power Bangladesh after poor start
Bangladesh had a rough start after opting to bat first against South Africa.
Kagiso Rabada wreaked havoc on the top order, leaving them at 22/3 within nine overs.
However, Towhid Hridoy and Tanzid Hasan (67) steadied the innings with a 99-run partnership.
Hridoy scored 137 off 227 balls while Litton brought up his fifty off 71 balls before returning unbeaten on 92 at stumps on Day 1.
The dasher departed for 120 off just 179 balls, hammering 14 fours and a six along the way.
Team effort
Bangladesh post 400 in 1st innings
Bangladesh's lower order batsmen also contributed to the team's total, which reached 400 in their first innings.
Rabada took five wickets for 70 runs while Dane Paterson claimed four.
This was Litton's eighth Test century, and he became only the third Bangladeshi batter to score a Test hundred against South Africa.
His performance was instrumental in helping Bangladesh recover from an early collapse and post a competitive score.