Bangladesh's Litton Das resumes training after injury layoff: Details here

BCB chief selector Habibul Bashar expressed his relief at Litton completing the practice session without any complaint.

"It's a great relief to see him completing the practice session without any complaint," he told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

However, he added that a final decision on Litton's participation in the practice game would be made after observing him in the morning.

"We will make a final call regarding his participation in the practice game after seeing him in the morning."