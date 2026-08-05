Bangladesh's Litton Das resumes training after injury layoff: Details here
What's the story
Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das has resumed training after a long injury layoff. He had a full-fledged practice session without any discomfort at the DXC Arena, formerly known as Marrara Cricket Ground, on Wednesday. This was his first training session in Australia with his teammates. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials are now hopeful about Litton's participation in the upcoming three-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI from August 6-8.
Selector's comment
Final decision on Litton's participation to be made later
BCB chief selector Habibul Bashar expressed his relief at Litton completing the practice session without any complaint.
"It's a great relief to see him completing the practice session without any complaint," he told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.
However, he added that a final decision on Litton's participation in the practice game would be made after observing him in the morning.
"We will make a final call regarding his participation in the practice game after seeing him in the morning."
Injury details
More on Litton's injury
Litton had sustained a left calf injury during the home ODI series against Australia in June. He missed Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe in June and July due to this injury.
However, he has now recovered in time for the trip to Australia.
Litton spent a considerable amount of time batting in the nets before going through wicketkeeping drills without showing any visible discomfort during his recent training session.
Comeback strategy
Practice match to help Litton get back into groove
The practice match could be crucial for Litton's return to form. If cleared fit, he is likely to use the game as a platform to get back into the groove after his injury layoff.
Bangladesh have been training at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin since their arrival in Australia, with special emphasis on adapting to the extra bounce and pace expected during this tour.
Information
A look at the player's numbers for Bangladesh in Tests
Litton has made 54 appearances (94 innings) for Bangladesh. He has scored 3,356 runs at 36.47. Litton has hit six hundreds and 20 fifties. 1,443 of his runs have come in away matches (home of opposition). He has played 27 away matches and averages 30.7.
Skipper
Litton Das appointed as Bangladesh ODI captain
On July 29, the BCB announced Litton as the new captain for the One Day International (ODI) format.
He will take over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had been leading the side in 50-over matches.
The decision was taken to maximize Miraz's potential as a player.
BCB President Tamim Iqbal said they believe in having two captains for white-ball and red-ball formats, respectively.