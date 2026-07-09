Why Litton Das will miss Zimbabwe ODIs: Details here

Series update

Bangladesh miss Litton's services

The Bangladesh cricket team is currently trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The remaining matches are scheduled to be held in Harare on July 9 and 11. Litton's absence from these games will be a major blow for the team as they look to bounce back and level the series. Litton currently has 2,869 runs from 104 ODIs at an average of 30.84. His tally includes 5 tons and 14 half-centuries.