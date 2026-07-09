Why Litton Das will miss Zimbabwe ODIs: Details here
What's the story
Bangladesh's star batter, Litton Das, has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Zimbabwe due to a hamstring injury. The announcement was made by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday. Litton had already missed the first ODI and failed to recover in time for the second and third matches. Bangladesh lost the series opener as they couldn't chase down a paltry 142.
Replacement announcement
Parvez Hossain Emon replaces Litton
Parvez Hossain Emon has been named as Litton's replacement for the remaining ODIs against Zimbabwe. The decision was taken after Litton underwent a fitness test on Wednesday, which did not yield satisfactory results. Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, "With back-to-back ODIs coming up, we don't think he will make sufficient progress to play any part in the series."
Series update
Bangladesh miss Litton's services
The Bangladesh cricket team is currently trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The remaining matches are scheduled to be held in Harare on July 9 and 11. Litton's absence from these games will be a major blow for the team as they look to bounce back and level the series. Litton currently has 2,869 runs from 104 ODIs at an average of 30.84. His tally includes 5 tons and 14 half-centuries.
Information
Litton to miss T20Is too
In addition to missing the remaining ODIs, Litton is also likely to miss the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. This is because he is scheduled to participate in the next edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).