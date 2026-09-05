Alexander Isak's brace hands Liverpool 2-0 win over Ipswich: Stats
What's the story
Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League 2026-27 season, marking Andoni Iraola's first win as head coach. Alexander Isak was the star of the match, scoring both goals within nine minutes. Isak capitalized on some poor goalkeeping from Ipswich's Kjell Scherpen to find the back of the net twice early in the game. Notably, he also had a goal ruled out.
Match highlights
Isak shines for Liverpool
Isak opened the scoring in the sixth minute, beating Scherpen with a powerful strike after receiving a quality pass from Cody Gakpo.
Just three minutes later, he doubled Liverpool's lead by sliding a neat finish past the Ipswich goalkeeper.
The goal came from another assist by Gakpo, who has been impressive under Iraola.
Despite a few close calls, Liverpool managed to keep Ipswich at bay for the rest of the match.
Match controversies
Controversies in the match
The match wasn't without its fair share of controversies, especially from a refereeing perspective.
Ipswich felt Jeremy Jacquet should have been shown a second yellow card for a tackle on Emersonn that wasn't even deemed as a foul.
There was also VAR drama when Liverpool were denied a penalty after Dominik Szoboszlai was ruled offside in the build-up to Leif Davis's challenge.
Information
A first win and clean sheet for Liverpool this season
This was Iraola's first clean sheet as Liverpool head coach. The win was a testament to his strategy of balancing attack and defense, with new signing Bradley Barcola making his debut off the bench in the second half.
Details
Match stats and points table
Visitors Liverpool managed 7 shots on target from 10 attempts. Ipswich had 5 shots on target from 14 attempts.
Liverpool managed 21 touches in the opposition box. Iraola's men had 54.8% possession and completed 462 passes.
In terms of the points table, Liverpool are unbeaten after three matches this season (W1 D2).
With 5 points on board, the Reds are placed 5th.
Meanwhile, Ipswich are 13th with 3 points (W1 L2).
Isak
Isak gets to 60 Premier League goals
Isak now owns three goals in the Premier League this season. He has already equaled his tally of last season for Liverpool (3 goals in 14 matches).
Former Newcastle United striker Isak, who is became Liverpool's record signing last summer, has 60 Premier League goals and 10 assists from 103 matches.
As per Squawka, Isak had 29 touches versus Ipswich. He also completed 18/19 passes and made 2 successful take-ons. He had two touches in the opposition box.
Gakpo
Gakpo continues to impress
In the 2026-27 Premier League season, Gakpo has already made his presence felt with a goal and three assists.
As per Opta, this century, only Mohamed Salah in 2024-25 has had more goal involvements through Liverpool's opening three games of a league campaign (6).
Overall, Gakpo now has 19 assists in the Premier League from 130 appearances besides scoring 33 times.
Do you know?
Isak makes this unique record
As per Opta, this century, only three players have scored more Premier League goals at Portman Road than Isak (5 in 2 games), who has never played for Ipswich Town.
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Gakpo's game by numbers
Gakpo had 58 touches versus Ipswich and completed 35/39 passes. He won 7 duels and had 5 touches in the opposition box. He created 3 chances and made 2 successful take-ons.