Alexander Isak's brace hands Liverpool 2-0 win over Ipswich: Stats

Isak opened the scoring in the sixth minute, beating Scherpen with a powerful strike after receiving a quality pass from Cody Gakpo.

Just three minutes later, he doubled Liverpool's lead by sliding a neat finish past the Ipswich goalkeeper.

The goal came from another assist by Gakpo, who has been impressive under Iraola.

Despite a few close calls, Liverpool managed to keep Ipswich at bay for the rest of the match.