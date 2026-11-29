Premier League: Everton hold Liverpool 1-1 in Merseyside derby
What's the story
Everton secured a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in an exhilarating Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Premier League matchweek 12 contest started with a bang as Dominik Szoboszlai scored for Liverpool just five minutes into the game. But Everton quickly equalized through Jeremie Frimpong's own goal, making it an exciting contest for fans on Sunday. Here's more.
Opening goal
Szoboszlai's goal ignites early fireworks in Merseyside derby
Szoboszlai's low finish from 20 yards out put Liverpool in the lead after Everton failed to clear their lines.
The early goal came as a shock for Everton, but they responded well to the pressure of playing at home.
Everton's vibrant approach, especially in midfield with Jack Grealish in from the start, was causing Liverpool problems.
Equalizer
Frimpong gifts Everton an equalizer
Everton leveled the score in the 25th minute, but it was due to an error from Liverpool's defense.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's free-kick should have been a routine clearance for Frimpong, but he panicked under pressure from Everton's Jake O'Brien and ended up turning the ball into his own net.
The equalizer brought new life into the match as both teams continued to create chances throughout.
Match highlights
Both teams miss clear chances
Despite missing a few clear chances, including Alexander Isak's miss from Frimpong's perfect cross and Virgil van Dijk's header over from Szoboszlai's corner, Liverpool kept pushing for a winner.
Everton also had their share of missed chances, particularly when Thierno Barry accidentally blocked Dewsbury-Hall's goal-bound effort.
However, the home side showed real spirit and resilience throughout the match.
Managerial strategy
Moyes's gamble pays off in Everton's spirited display
Everton manager David Moyes surprised many with his pre-match selection but was rewarded with a much-improved display compared to their previous 4-0 loss at Brentford.
His decision to start Hayden Hackney and Tyler Dibling paid off as both players impressed on the pitch.
Grealish also showed his worth after returning to Everton's team following recent disciplinary issues.
Details
Match stats and points table
From 14 attempts, Everton had four shots on target. Liverpool clocked three shots on target from 21 attempts.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, the Reds edged past their arch-rivals (39-27).
Liverpool completed 516 passes and had 63.9% ball possession.
Andoni Iraola's men own 22 points after 12 matches (W6 D4 L2) and are 4th.
Everton are placed 7th with 17 points under their belt (W4 D5 L3).
Do you know?
Szoboszlai follows Gerrard's footsteps
As per Opta, Szoboszlai is the first Liverpool player wearing the number eight shirt to score against Everton in the Premier League since Steven Gerrard in September 2014.