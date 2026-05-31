Liverpool to open talks with Andoni Iraola this week: Details

Liverpool FC are set to initiate formal discussions with Andoni Iraola this week over the managerial position at Anfield. The move comes after the club's decision to part ways with Arne Slot on Saturday, just a year after he led them to a Premier League title. The Reds are keen on appointing a new head coach as soon as possible, with departing Bournemouth manager Iraola emerging as the top candidate.

Managerial achievements Iraola's impressive stint at Bournemouth Iraola, 43, had a stellar run with Bournemouth, leading them to their best-ever season. Under his guidance, the Cherries finished sixth in the league and qualified for next season's UEFA Europa League. Notably, Bournemouth ended the Premier League campaign remaining unbeaten in 18 matches. The Spaniard had announced in April that he would leave the club this summer and has been linked with Crystal Palace and AC Milan as well.

Strategic shift Slot's sacking and the search for a new manager The decision to sack Slot was taken by Michael Edwards, Fenway Sports Group chief executive, and Richard Hughes, Liverpool's sporting director. They believe the club needed a more aggressive and urgent style of football. Notably, Iraola was appointed at Bournemouth when Hughes was technical director there. He left the role in 2024 to join Liverpool FC.

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Season review Liverpool's performance this season and transfer spending Despite a disappointing Premier League season with just 60 points, Liverpool have qualified for next season's Champions League. This is their lowest total since the 2015-16 campaign and a whopping 25 points behind champions Arsenal. Last summer, they spent over £400 million on six players, the most by any British club in a single transfer window.

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Coaching career Who is Andoni Iraola? Key details Iraola, a former Spain right-back who spent most of his playing career at Athletic Bilbao, began his managerial career in Cyprus with AEK Larnaca. He then had stints with Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano in Spain before joining Bournemouth in 2023. Fans have mixed reactions to Liverpool's approach for Iraola, with some seeing it as a risk worth taking given his style of football is closer to what they loved under Jurgen Klopp.