Liverpool's Andy Robertson linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Andy Robertson from Liverpool . As per The Athletic, the move, initially planned for this summer when the Scotland international would be a free agent, has been expedited to bolster head coach Thomas Frank's squad immediately. The negotiations are progressing amicably as Spurs look to secure the 31-year-old left-back's services. Here are further details.

Player profile Robertson's potential impact on Tottenham's squad Robertson's addition would bring quality, character, experience, and leadership to a Spurs side that has struggled in domestic competitions but is doing well in the Champions League. The Scotland international has fallen behind summer signing Milos Kerkez at Anfield. His potential departure could leave Liverpool short on natural cover, although they do have the option of recalling Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell with Roma.

Future prospects Robertson's future and Liverpool's potential recall When asked about his future this month, Robertson expressed a desire to stay but also stressed that he is "a player who wants to play." He said, "I've got five months left and we need to see what the option is to stay or if there's options to go." Despite his limited playing time (21 appearances across all competitions this season), Robertson has expressed a desire to stay at Liverpool.

Team dynamics Tottenham's left-back situation and Robertson's potential role Destiny Udogie has been Spurs's first-choice left-back since joining in 2023, but injuries have limited his appearances this season. Djed Spence, usually a right-back, has filled in on the left flank while Archie Gray and Micky van de Ven have also been deployed there. With Ben Davies set for ankle surgery, Spurs recently signed 19-year-old left-back Souza from Santos.

