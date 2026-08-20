Visiting sides with longest winning streak in Sri Lanka (Tests)

According to Cricinfo, India have the joint-longest winning streak for a visiting team in Sri Lanka, along with England.

The Englishmen are also coming off six successive Test wins in the nation.

England routed Sri Lanka on their last two tours (2-0 in 2020/21 and 3-0 in 2018/19).

Their 2011/12 Test series in Sri Lanka was drawn 1-1.