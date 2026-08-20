Visiting sides with longest winning streak in Sri Lanka (Tests)
What's the story
India claimed a thumping 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the opener of the two-match Test series at Galle International Stadium. Chasing a massive 372, the Lankans showed resistance but were eventually folded in the second session of Day 5. Notably, India won their sixth successive Test in Sri Lanka. Their last defeat in the nation came in 2015. Here are the visiting sides with the longest winning streak in Sri Lanka (Tests).
#1
India: 6 wins
As mentioned, this was India's sixth successive win in Sri Lanka in Test history.
Their last Test tour to the island nation was in 2017, when the Virat Kohli-led Team India routed the Lankans 3-0.
On their 2015 tour, India lost the opener in Galle. With concerted performances, they bounced back to win the final two Tests.
#2
England: 6 wins
According to Cricinfo, India have the joint-longest winning streak for a visiting team in Sri Lanka, along with England.
The Englishmen are also coming off six successive Test wins in the nation.
England routed Sri Lanka on their last two tours (2-0 in 2020/21 and 3-0 in 2018/19).
Their 2011/12 Test series in Sri Lanka was drawn 1-1.
Do you know?
Another unbeaten streak of India
According to Cricinfo, India are currently enjoying an unbeaten streak of 11 Tests against Sri Lanka. They haven't lost a home or away Test to the Lankans since the 2015 Galle game. They have also won six consecutive Test series against Sri Lanka.