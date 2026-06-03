How have England fared at Lord's in Test cricket? Stats

Hosts England and New Zealand face each other in the 1st Test to be held at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground from June 4 onward. Notably, the three-match series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. England will be keen to start well against the Kiwis. Ahead of the series opener, we decode England's record at Lord's.

Summary Summary: Key team stats As per ESPNcricinfo, England have played 146 matches at Lord's, winning 60, drawing 51 and losing 35. England's highest team total here is 653/4d versus India in 1990. Meanwhile, their lowest team score is versus Australia in 1888 (53 runs). The lowest score against England here is by Ireland (38 in 2019). The highest score against England here is by Australia (729/6d in 1930).

Batters Key batting records for England players England talisman Joe Root is the top scorer here at this venue. He owns 2,166 runs from 23 matches (42 innings) at 55.53. Root owns the most centuries (8). He also has 5 fifties. Graham Gooch's 333 is the top individual score here. He achieved the same versus India in 1990. Alastair Cook has the most fifty-plus scores at this venue (16).

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