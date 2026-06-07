Gus Atkinson took five wickets in the final innings against New Zealand

Gus Atkinson makes history with fourth Test fifer at Lord's

By Parth Dhall 06:49 pm Jun 07, 202606:49 pm

What's the story

England defeated New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test at Lord's, thanks to a stellar performance from Gus Atkinson. The match was heavily influenced by the unpredictable pitch, which made batting extremely difficult. The tourists, chasing 254, started the fourth day at 55/5. Despite rescuing knocks from Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips, they never looked like turning the game around. Meanwhile, Atikson completed his fourth Test fifer at the Home of Cricket.