Namibia's Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck hammer fifties versus SA: Stats
What's the story
Despite a giant effort from hosts Namibia, they fell short in Match 6 of the 2026 T20I Tri-Series versus South Africa. The match held at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, saw South Africa smash 228/4 in 20 overs. In response, Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck shone for Namibia with respective fifties but the side was beaten by 11 runs. Namibia scored 217/3 in 20 overs.
Duo
Quality stand from the duo
Steenkamp and Frylinck added a superb 117-run stand for the opening wicket and laid a foundation to be in the hunt.
In the 11th over, Frylinck was dismissed for a superb 36-ball 72 by Andile Simelane.
He played the role of an aggressor and his wicket got SA back into the game.
Meanwhile, Steenkamp ended up with a 44-ball 61*. He was retired hurt.
Frylinck
Frylinck surpasses 1,500 runs and 50 T20I sixes
Frylinck struck at 200, hitting six fours and 8 sixes.
With this effort, he surpassed 1,500 runs for Namibia, becoming the 2nd player to do so.
He owns 1,518 runs from 88 matches (69 innings) at 27.10. He struck his fifth fifty in T20Is.
As per Cricinfo, Frylinck also surpassed 50 sixes. He now has 52 maximums, becoming the 3rd Namibia player to do so.
Information
3rd fifty from Steenkamp's blade
Steenkamp's 61 had 5 fours and 3 sixes. In 18 matches, he has amassed 453 runs for Namibia at 26.64. He clocked his 3rd fifty and a career-best score. In three matches against South Africa, he owns 115 runs at 57.5.