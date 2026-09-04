Namibia's Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck hammer fifties versus SA: Stats

Steenkamp and Frylinck added a superb 117-run stand for the opening wicket and laid a foundation to be in the hunt.

In the 11th over, Frylinck was dismissed for a superb 36-ball 72 by Andile Simelane.

He played the role of an aggressor and his wicket got SA back into the game.

Meanwhile, Steenkamp ended up with a 44-ball 61*. He was retired hurt.