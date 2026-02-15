T20 World Cup: Namibia's Louren Steenkamp slams 58 versus USA

Namibia openers Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck added 54 runs upfront. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton then joined Steenkamp and the two added 45 runs together. Steenkamp's wicket was the turning point as Namibia failed to eclipse a 200-run target . It was a knock of substance from Steenkamp.

Runs

Steenkamp hammers his 2nd T20I fifty

Steenkamp scored 58 runs off 39 balls, hitting 5 fours and three sixes along the way. With this knock, Steenkamp has raced to 230 runs from 10 T20Is at 23. He clocked his 2nd T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Steenkamp now owns 486 runs overall in T20 cricket at 23.14 from 23 matches (50s: 2).