T20 World Cup: Namibia's Louren Steenkamp slams 58 versus USA
What's the story
Namibia's Louren Steenkamp slammed 58 runs versus USA in Match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The Group A contest in Chennai saw Namibia lose by a margin of 31 runs while chasing 200. Earlier, USA scored 199/5 in 20 overs. Steenkamp handed Namibia a sound start but once he was dismissed, USA gained control. Here's more.
Information
Steenkamp shines with a gritty fifty
Namibia openers Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck added 54 runs upfront. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton then joined Steenkamp and the two added 45 runs together. Steenkamp's wicket was the turning point as Namibia failed to eclipse a 200-run target. It was a knock of substance from Steenkamp.
Runs
Steenkamp hammers his 2nd T20I fifty
Steenkamp scored 58 runs off 39 balls, hitting 5 fours and three sixes along the way. With this knock, Steenkamp has raced to 230 runs from 10 T20Is at 23. He clocked his 2nd T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Steenkamp now owns 486 runs overall in T20 cricket at 23.14 from 23 matches (50s: 2).