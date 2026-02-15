T20 World Cup, USA win their 2nd successive match: Stats

The USA cricket team won its 2nd successive game in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. In a key Group A clash, USA beat Namibia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Fifties from skipper Monank Patel and Sanjay Krishnamurthi helped USA score 199/4 in 20 overs. In response, Louren Steenkamp's half-century wasn't enough as Namibia suffered a 31-run defeat.

Summary Summary of the USA innings Patel and fellow opener Shayan Jahangir added 68 runs for the 1st wicket. Jahangir perished in the 7th over after scoring 22 runs. Thereafter, Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla were part of a 21-run stand. Patel got out in the 11th over with USA getting reduced to 89/2. USA were then reduced to 103/3 before Sanjay and Milind Kumar stitched an 87-run stand.

Patel Patel slams his 7th T20I fifty, surpasses 1,000 runs Patel hit a quickfire 52 off just 30 balls with three fours and as many sixes. Patel surpassed 1,000 runs in T20Is (1,011) from 47 matches (40 innings). Patel struck his 7th T20I fifty. He also owns a ton. In T20 World Cup, Patel owns 157 runs from six matches. He registered his 2nd fifty. He averages 26.06 with his strike rate being 133.05.

Stats Maiden fifty for Sanjay in T20Is Sanjay's 68* off 33 balls was laced with four fours and six sixes. He struck at 206.60. With this knock, he now has 106 runs in ICC T20 World Cup from 4 matches at 35.33. In T20Is, he has amassed 196 runs from 13 matches (9 innings) at 32.66. He slammed his maiden T20I fifty, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Record 3rd-fastest fifty by an Associate batter in T20 World Cup As per Cricbuzz, Sanjay now owns the 3rd-quickest fifty among Associate nations (by balls). Quickest 50s for an Associate batter in T20 World Cup (by balls): 17 - Stephan Myburgh (NED) vs IRE, Sylhet, 2014 22 - Aaron Jones (USA) vs CAN, Grand Prairie, 2024 23 - Sanjay Krishnamurthi (USA) vs NAM, Chennai, 2026* 24 - Shafiqullah Shinwari (AFG) vs HK, Chattogram, 2014

Do you know? Two wickets each for Namibia's Willem Myburgh and Gerhard Erasmus Namibia's Willem Myburgh and skipper Gerhard Erasmus picked two wickets each. Myburgh bowled 4 overs and clocked 2/22. Erasmus managed 2/27 from three overs.

Chase Namibia fall short in the run chase Namibia openers Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck added 54 runs upfront. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton then joined Steenkamp and the two added 45 runs together. Steenkamp's wicket was the turning point with Namibia getting reduced to 112/3. Thereafter, the side lost two more wickets and ended up getting 168/6 in 20 overs. Notably, Zane Green was retired out.

Steenkamp Steenkamp hammers his 2nd T20I fifty Steenkamp scored 58 runs off 39 balls, hitting 5 fours and three sixes along the way. With this knock, Steenkamp has raced to 230 runs from 10 T20Is at 23. He clocked his 2nd T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Steenkamp now owns 486 runs overall in T20 cricket at 23.14 from 23 matches (50s: 2).

Information Shadley van Schalkwyk claims 2/30 for USA Shadley van Schalkwyk was the pick of the USA bowlers. He bowled 4 overs and managed 2/30. In 124 T20s, he has 133 scalps 24.24. 28 of his T20 wickets have come for USA in T20Is from 18 matches at 18.32.