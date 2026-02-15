T20 World Cup: USA's Sanjay Krishnamurthi slams 68* versus Namibia

USA's Sanjay Krishnamurthi slammed a 68*-run knock versus Namibia in Match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The middle order batter came to the crease when USA were 89/2 in the 11th over. USA were then reduced to 103/3 before Sanjay and Milind Kumar got along and stitched an 87-run stand off 46 balls. Sanjay remained unbeaten in USA's 199/4.

Information A fine knock and a crucial stand on offer A quality effort from Sanjay meant USA ended their innings strongly. The 87-run stand was the hallmark of this innings. Earlier, skipper Monank Patel and Shayan Jahangir added 68 runs for the 1st wicket. Notably, it was a quickfire fifty from Sanjay that laid work.

Record 3rd-fastest fifty by an Associate batter in T20 World Cup As per Cricbuzz, Sanjay now owns the 3rd-quickest fifty among Associate nations (by balls). Quickest 50s for an Associate batter in T20 World Cup (by balls): 17 - Stephan Myburgh (NED) vs IRE, Sylhet, 2014 22 - Aaron Jones (USA) vs CAN, Grand Prairie, 2024 23 - Sanjay Krishnamurthi (USA) vs NAM, Chennai, 2026* 24 - Shafiqullah Shinwari (AFG) vs HK, Chattogram, 2014

