A look at Team India's lowest totals in T20Is

#2

76 vs England, Trent Bridge, 2026

As mentioned, India were bowled out for 76 by England at Trent Bridge. In response to the 202-run target, India's batting order saw a new low. Jofra Archer (3/29) and Josh Tongue (4/28) shared seven wickets as no Indian batter could even touch the 15-run mark. India's 125-run defeat is now their biggest in T20Is in terms of runs.