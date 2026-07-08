A look at Team India's lowest totals in T20Is
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, India suffered a massive T20I defeat against England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Chasing 202 in the 3rd T20I, India perished for 76 in 11.4 overs. According to ESPNcricinfo, this marked their biggest defeat in the format (by runs). Notably, India also recorded their second-lowest total in T20Is. Have a look at this list.
#1
74 vs Australia, MCG, 2008
Months after the historic 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, India crumbled against a mighty Australian unit in the Melbourne T20I. Nathan Bracken (3/11) made the new ball talk as India lost half their side with just 32 runs on the board. They were eventually folded for 74 in 17.5 overs. Australia (75/1) crossed the line in 11.2 overs.
#2
76 vs England, Trent Bridge, 2026
As mentioned, India were bowled out for 76 by England at Trent Bridge. In response to the 202-run target, India's batting order saw a new low. Jofra Archer (3/29) and Josh Tongue (4/28) shared seven wickets as no Indian batter could even touch the 15-run mark. India's 125-run defeat is now their biggest in T20Is in terms of runs.
#3
79 vs NZ, Nagpur, 2016
In an anticlimax, New Zealand defended 127 against hosts India in the 2016 T20 World Cup. The match, played on a rank-turner in Nagpur, saw NZ score 126/7 in 20 overs. Corey Anderson scored 34. In response, India folded for 79. Mitchell Santner's 4/11 rocked the hosts, while Ish Sodhi claimed 3/18. MS Dhoni (30) could not bail India out.