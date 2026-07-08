Decoding the lowest all-out totals vs England in T20Is

#4

West Indies - 71/10 in 2019

West Indies were bowled out for 71 in the 2019 Basseterre affair against the Brits. Shai Hope was dismissed on the very first ball of the game, as the tale of falling wickets never stopped. Pacers David Willey (4/7) and Mark Wood (3/9) were nearly unplayable that day as no WI batter could even manage 12 runs. The hosts could only survive 13 overs as England later won by eight wickets.