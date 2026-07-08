Decoding the lowest all-out totals vs England in T20Is
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, the Indian cricket team suffered a massive defeat against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Chasing 202 in the game, India were bowled out for just 76 runs, handing England a massive 125-run victory. This defeat also gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series. On this note, we look at the all-out totals vs England in T20I history.
#5
India - 76/10 in 2026
India's 76/10 (11.4 overs) in the aforementioned game takes the fifth spot on this unwanted list. In response to the 202-run target, India's batting order crumbled under pressure from Jofra Archer (3/29) and Josh Tongue (4/28). The duo shared seven wickets as no Indian batter could even touch the 15-run mark. This was the first instance of India losing a T20I game by 100-plus runs (125).
#4
West Indies - 71/10 in 2019
West Indies were bowled out for 71 in the 2019 Basseterre affair against the Brits. Shai Hope was dismissed on the very first ball of the game, as the tale of falling wickets never stopped. Pacers David Willey (4/7) and Mark Wood (3/9) were nearly unplayable that day as no WI batter could even manage 12 runs. The hosts could only survive 13 overs as England later won by eight wickets.
#3
West Indies - 55/10 in 2021
WI also take the third spot, having been humiliated by England in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup encounter in Dubai. Spinners made merry as the Caribbeans perished for a mere 55 in 14.2 overs, with Adil Rashid taking four wickets. Only Chris Gayle (13) recorded a double-figure score for WI. England also lost four wickets but completed the run chase in 8.2 overs.
#2 & #1
Teams with sub-50 scores against England
There have been two instances of teams being bowled out under 50 against England in T20Is. Oman could only manage 47/10 in 13.2 overs in the 2024 T20 WC affair in North Sound, Antigua. Adil Rashid claimed 4/11 as England prevailed in just 3.1 overs. Meanwhile, WI top this unwanted list, having been folded for 45 in another 2019 Basseterre match. The home team, which was chasing 183 that day, were dented by Chris Jordan's four-fer.