Presenting lowest powerplay totals in IPL history

Delhi Capitals (DC) have set a new record for the lowest powerplay score in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. On Monday, the team, batting first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, was decimated by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. They fell to 8/6 and managed just 13 runs for six wickets in the first six overs. On this note, we list down the lowest powerplay scores in IPL history.

#4 Chennai Super Kings - 15/2 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2011 Chennai Super Kings also find themselves on this unwanted list. In a 2011 game at Eden Gardens, the team could only manage 15/2 in the first six overs as their top-order batsmen failed to perform against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Despite losing just four wickets in the match, CSK ended up with a total of 114 runs in 20 overs and later lost by 10 runs (D/L method).

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad - 14/3 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2022 In 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a torrid time against Rajasthan Royals in Pune. The team could only manage 14 runs in the first six overs while losing three wickets. Two of these wickets belonged to Prasidh Krishna, who was sensational with the new ball. Notably, SRH were chasing a target of 211 runs and lost by a margin of 61 runs.

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#2 Rajasthan Royals -14/2 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2009 In IPL 2009, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batters struggled in the powerplay overs against RCB in Cape Town. Despite losing just two wickets, the team managed just 14 runs in this phase while chasing a target of 134 runs. The Royals were eventually bowled out for a paltry 58. Anul Kumble took five wickets for RCB in the match, but Rahul Dravid was named Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 66.

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