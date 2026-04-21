A look at GT's lowest totals in IPL history

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Titans by 99 runs in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The five-time champions successfully defended 199/5 after bowling the Titans out for 100. Ashwani Kumar took four wickets. This marked GT's second-lowest total in IPL history. According to Cricbuzz, they were bowled out in an IPL game for the fifth time.

#1 89 vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad, 2024 Only once have the Titans perished for a sub-100 total in the IPL. This happened in the 2024 IPL match against Delhi Capitals, where they perished for a paltry 89. None of the GT batters got going on the Ahmedabad wicket as the DC bowlers put up a concerted effort. DC won by six wickets with 67 balls remaining.

#2 100 vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad, 2026 As mentioned, the recently concluded game saw GT perish for 100. Chasing 200, GT struggled from the start. Jasprit Bumrah, who opened the bowling, dismissed Sai Sudharsan on the first ball. The collapse continued as Washington Sundar (26) was their only batter to score over 20. Mitchell Santner claimed two wickets in an over while Ashwani took four. overall. GT perished in 15.5 overs.

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