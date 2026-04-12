Gujarat Titans floor Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026: Stats

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. The match in Lucknow witnessed LSG manage 164/8 in 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna stood tall wiuth a four-fer. In response, fifties from Gill and Jos Buttler helped GT earn their 2nd successive win after two defeats this season. Here are further details.

Summary How did the match pan out? LSG lost wickets at regular moments to suffer a derailment. They were 131/7 at one stage. However, the lower order did enough to help the side get to 164. Prasidh was sensational for GT with a spell worth 4/28. In response, Gill and Buttler added 84 runs for the 2nd wicket to lay the foundation for victory. Washington Sundar finished things off in style.

Prasidh Prasidh Krishna dents LSG with career-best four-fer This spell took Prasidh's IPL 2026 tally to 10 wickets from four matches (ER: 9.50). The GT star became the first bowler to touch the 10-wicket mark this season. Notably, the 30-year-old had also finished IPL 2025 as the highest wicket-taker. Meanwhile, he now has three four-fers in IPL. His tally now reads 84 wickets from 70 matches (ER: 81).

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Do you know? Nine wickets across five games against LSG Prasidh also owns nine wickets from five games against the Super Giants at an economy of 8.25. Coming to his overall T20 numbers, the pacer raced to 116 scalps from 101 games (ER: 8.59). Each of his three T20 four-fers have come in the IPL.

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Bowling GT How did the other GT bowlers fare? Along with Prasidh, uncapped pacer Ashok Sharma also impressed with his bowling, returning figures of 4-0-32-2. Mohammed Siraj (1/19 in 4 overs) and Kagiso Rabada (1/54 in 4 overs) also chipped in with a wicket each. The latter, however, went for massive runs. Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan didn't get any wickets but bowled economically, giving away just 25 runs in his four overs.

Details Key details of LSG's batters Aiden Markram scored 30 runs upfront for LSG. He smashed 5 fours and a six. Senior players Mitchell Marsh (11), Rishabh Pant (18) and Nicholas Pooran (19) failed to make notable contributions. Pooran, in particular, has struggled big time this season. From 4 matches, he has amassed 41 runs at 10.25. His strike rate is 85.41.

Gill Shubman Gill becomes second-fastest Indian to 4,000 IPL runs Gill became the second-fastest Indian to reach 4,000 IPL runs in terms of innings (118). Only KL Rahul (105 innings) has reached the milestone faster among Indian batters, as per ESPNcricinfo. Among overall batters, Chris Gayle (112 innings), David Warner (114), and Buttler (116) are the other batters to complete 4,000 runs faster than Gill.

Runs Gill slams his 28th half-century in IPL With his effort of 56, Gill owns 4,031 IPL runs. He has four tons and 28 fifties. Gill averages 39.91 and his strike rate is 139.04. Gill started his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018. He went on to serve the franchise for four seasons, scoring 1,417 runs from 58 matches at 31.48. Gill also owns over 2,500 runs for GT.

Buttler Jos Buttler becomes fifth batter with 14,000 T20 runs Buttler became the fifth player to complete 14,000 runs in the T20 format. The Englishman, who scored 60, owns 14,021 T20 runs in 468 innings across 497 matches at an average of 35-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (14,482), Alex Hales (14,449), and Warner (14,121) are the only batters ahead of Buttler in terms of T20 runs.

100 Buttler completes 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket Buttler also became the 3rd batter in T20s to smash 100-plus fifties. He joined the likes of Warner (116) and Virat Kohli (106) in terms of 100-plus fifties. In terms of fifty-plus scores, Buttler has raced to a tally of 108 (100s: 8). He is one of the 5 batters with 100-plus 50-plus scores in T20s.

Buttler IPL Buttler hammers his 26th IPL fifty; 7th for GT Buttler has played 125 matches in the IPL, representing three different sides. From 123 innings, he has amassed 4,296 runs while averaging 40.14. He has smashed 26 fifties and 7 centuries. His strike rate is around the 150-mark. For the Titans, he owns 714 runs from 17 matches at 54.92. He hit his 7th fifty in GT colors.

Information Other contributors with the bat for GT Sai Sudharsan scored 15 runs off 14 balls upfront. Sundar showed his mettle with a score of 21* from 13 balls. Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia hammered an unbeaten 10 off 8 balls.