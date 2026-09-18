South Africa's Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODIs: Details

In the FC match, Ngidi bowled eight overs in Dolphins's first innings and 8.3 in the second.

However, he bowled less than other frontline quicks, Marco Jansen and Beyers Swanepoel, who bowled 26 and 20.3 overs respectively.

Despite being off the field for some time during this period, Ngidi returned to finish out the match with his team.

Notably, the pacer is a proven performer in ODIs, having claimed 115 wickets in the format at 29.13.