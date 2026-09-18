South Africa's Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODIs: Details
What's the story
South Africa's cricket team has suffered a major setback with the withdrawal of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi from the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The decision comes after Ngidi sustained a right hamstring injury during a domestic First-Class match between Titans and Dolphins last week. Scans conducted on Wednesday confirmed that he will require some time for rehabilitation.Notably, the series gets underway on September 24.
Match details
Ngidi bowled 16.3 overs in the match
In the FC match, Ngidi bowled eight overs in Dolphins's first innings and 8.3 in the second.
However, he bowled less than other frontline quicks, Marco Jansen and Beyers Swanepoel, who bowled 26 and 20.3 overs respectively.
Despite being off the field for some time during this period, Ngidi returned to finish out the match with his team.
Notably, the pacer is a proven performer in ODIs, having claimed 115 wickets in the format at 29.13.
Squad alterations
Nqobani Mokoena replaces Ngidi
Ngidi's injury has prompted changes in the South African ODI squad.
Nqobani Mokoena, a 20-year-old fast bowler who made his debut during South Africa's Namibia tour, has been named as Ngidi's replacement.
Mokoena was playing for Dolphins in a first-class match against Western Province when he got the news of his call-up and withdrew from that game to join the national team.
Bowling strategy
Other fast bowlers in the squad
The pace attack for the ODIs will be led by Jansen, with Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, and Kwena Maphaka as other fast-bowling options.
This comes after Ngidi's exit from the squad.
The decision on Ngidi's availability for the three-Test series against Australia starting October 9 will be made closer to that date.
South Africa is also waiting on Rabada's fitness, who injured his hamstring during winter training and hasn't played since IPL in May.
Baartman
Baartman to also miss the series
Like Ngidi, pacer Ottneil Baartman was also withdrawn after being named in the squad for the upcoming ODI series.
He suffered a left hamstring injury during the first round of red-ball matches this season.
Left-arm pacer Duan Jansen has been named as Baartman's replacement.
Information
SA's updated ODI squad for Australia series
ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj.