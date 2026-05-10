'Huge mistake': Rashid Khan's honest admission over back surgery 

Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has admitted that he made a "huge mistake" by returning too quickly from his back surgery last year. The cricketer had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, taking just nine wickets in 15 matches. However, he has bounced back strongly this year with an impressive haul of 15 wickets in just 11 games for Gujarat Titans (GT). On Saturday, he claimed a match-winning four-fer versus Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Recovery 'Felt that time I made a huge mistake' Rashid, after the RR-GT match, revealed that he returned to the field just two months after his surgery, something he now regrets. "I felt that time I made a huge mistake, to be in the center that soon, but I had to come back for Afghanistan and, and play those games." he said. The spinner added that his quick comeback was primarily for Afghanistan's sake and to play those crucial games.

Fitness focus Took 2 to 3 months off after IPL After IPL 2025, Rashid took two to three months off completely. He dedicated this time to working on his fitness and specifically his back. "I think the rhythm, I go through the crease, I think that was something I was missing," he said. The spinner also revealed that he had a good time in the center after working on these areas.

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