Mahela Jayawardene confident Mumbai Indians can clinch 6th IPL title

As the Mumbai Indians (MI) gear up for their IPL 2026 opener, head coach Mahela Jayawardene has expressed confidence in his team's ability to clinch the coveted title. The former Sri Lankan cricketer dismissed concerns over MI's five-year wait for a sixth IPL trophy, saying it's not about the gap but how they approach each season. "To be honest, every year we want to win, so it's not about the gap," Jayawardene said during an event.

Winning mindset Jayawardene emphasizes sustaining winning culture Jayawardene stressed on the importance of maintaining a winning culture within the team. He said, "It's about, it's bigger than - yes, the IPL trophy is massive - but for us, it's even bigger how we go about doing things." The MI head coach added that as long as they maintain this culture, more trophies will follow. "As long as we have the culture, the winning culture and doing that, I know that we will have enough trophies to celebrate that," he said.

Team dynamics Jayawardene stresses dressing room and intensity Jayawardene highlighted the significance of a healthy dressing-room environment, saying it's as important as results. He said, "Having played the game for many years and being part of MI as well, it's important having the guys ready, enjoying the game." The MI head coach also stressed on preparing for each game with high intensity. "I think I have spoken to the boys about it, the intensity being there for that first game. I think that is all we can control," he explained.

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Streak challenge MI target opening win against KKR Not only are MI looking to end a five-year title drought, but they're also hoping to end a run of not winning their opening match since 2012. The last time MI won their opening match of an IPL season was in 2012. Jayawardene is hopeful that his side can turn this around against Kolkata Knight Riders, with whom they have an excellent overall record in the tournament.

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Player readiness Jayawardene backs Indian World Cup quartet MI has four players - Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah - who were part of India's recent ICC T20 World Cup-winning XI. Jayawardene acknowledged the challenge of resetting intensity levels for these players after such success. However, he is confident that they will adapt quickly to their roles in MI's setup. "These guys have been with us for many years now," he said.