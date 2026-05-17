2nd Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy clocks fiery fifty against Pakistan

Joy, who was dismissed without scoring in the first innings, made a strong comeback. The opener played some attacking shots against the new ball despite losing his opening partner, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (4), cheaply. He hit two consecutive boundaries off spinner Sajid Khan to take Bangladesh past the 50-run mark. Joy dominated a 76-run stand with Mominul Haque before falling to Mohammad Abbas.

Stats

Sixth Test fifty for Joy

Joy's 52 was laced with 10 fours. He faced just 64 balls. With this effort, the 25-year-old has raced to 1,105 runs from 22 Tests at an average of 26.95. This was his sixth Test fifty (100s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, 807 of his runs have come at home from 15 Tests at 28.82 (50s: 5, 100s: 1). Joy managed just 19 runs combined in his five previous innings versus Pakistan.