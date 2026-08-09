Manchester City come from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 3-1
What's the story
Manchester City staged a stunning comeback to defeat Atletico Madrid 3-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea. The match saw Omar Marmoush score twice within three minutes in the second half, turning the tide for City. The Spanish side had taken an early lead just before half-time through Jorge Dominguez's goal. Here's more.
Match highlights
Marmoush's brace and Ait-Nouri's goal secure victory for City
City equalized in the 57th minute when Antoine Semenyo's low cross was converted by Marmoush.
The duo struck again two minutes later, with Marmoush finishing comfortably after another low cross from Semenyo.
Rayan Ait-Nouri sealed the win in injury time, scoring City's third goal after racing onto Divin Mubama's through ball and striking it hard into the bottom corner.
Pre-season tour
City's pre-season tour of Asia
This match was City's third and final game in Asia during the pre-season.
They had previously lost to Inter Milan on penalties after a 1-1 draw and beaten a K League All-Stars team 3-1 in Seoul.
The match against Atletico Madrid was especially memorable for the over 50,000 fans present at the stadium who cheered on their favorite players, as per BBC Sport.
Upcoming match
FA Community Shield clash against Arsenal next for City
After their successful pre-season tour in Asia, City will next face Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on August 16.
The match will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
This will be a crucial opportunity for Enzo Maresca to give game time to his players who participated in the later stages of the World Cup but did not travel to Asia.