Will Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez end up joining Manchester City?

City are rebuilding their midfield after selling Rodri to Barcelona for £65.4m and Tijjani Reijnders to Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah for £51 million.

They also released Bernardo Silva, who ended up joining Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Nico Gonzalez is set for a move to Newcastle United for £50m.

Despite these departures, City have made some high-profile signings including Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116m and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi on Wednesday for a whopping £81.3m with an additional £4.3m in add-ons.