Manchester City beat Chelsea to win 8th FA Cup title

Manchester City have won the FA Cup for the eighth time, defeating Chelsea 1-0 in a closely contested final at the Wembley Syadoum on Saturday. The match was decided by Antoine Semenyo's brilliant goal, his 10th since joining City from Bournemouth in January. The victory also marks City's second domestic cup double under manager Pep Guardiola , having previously achieved this feat in the 2018-19 season.

Match details Semenyo's goal hands City another FA Cup title The final was a hard-fought battle with few clear chances. Chelsea appealed for at least one penalty due to a foul by Abdukodir Khusanov, but their efforts were thwarted. The match was decided when Erling Haaland made a sharp turn away from Wesley Fofana and passed to Bernardo Silva. Silva then returned the ball to Haaland, who crossed it into the box where Semenyo skillfully flicked it past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with his right heel.

Match highlights Chelsea fail to find the back of the net Despite Chelsea's attempts to limit City's scoring, they failed to find the back of the net in their fifth consecutive Wembley final. The Blues came close with Moises Caicedo's header being cleared off the line by Rodri and Enzo Fernandez's effort being flicked onto the roof of the net. However, City finished strongly with Matheus Nunes's shot hitting the post and Rayan Cherki's effort being well saved by Sanchez.

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Manager's perspective Guardiola lifts his 3rd FA Cup trophy with Man City Guardiola has now added a 20th trophy to his collection at City. Meanwhile, this was his 3rd FA Cup win as City's manager (also 2022-23 and 2018-19). Guardiola had reached his 4th successive FA Cup final and 5th in total. The victory also means that City are now level with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Spurs on eight FA Cups each. Only Arsenal (14) and Manchester United (13) have won more.

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Twitter Post Winners! 2026 FA CUP WINNERS!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PnpoFE0Yol — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 16, 2026

Do you know? Silva attains this FA Cup feat for City As per Opta, City skipper Silva has now ended on the winning side in 89% of his FA Cup appearances for City (32/36). That is the best win ratio of any Premier League player to play 20+ games in the FA Cup since 1992-93.

Semenyo 20 goals for Semenyo in the 2025-26 season Semenyo, who joined City from Bournemouth in the January transfer windown, clocked his 20th goal of the season. As per Opta, this is the most ever by a Ghanaian for a Premier League team in all competitions in one season, overtaking Tony Yeboah's 19 in 1995-96 for Leeds United. Semenyo owns 16 goals in the Premier League. He scored three goals in the FA Cup and got one in the Carabao Cup.