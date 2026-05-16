Manchester City beat Chelsea to win 8th FA Cup title
What's the story
Manchester City have won the FA Cup for the eighth time, defeating Chelsea 1-0 in a closely contested final at the Wembley Syadoum on Saturday. The match was decided by Antoine Semenyo's brilliant goal, his 10th since joining City from Bournemouth in January. The victory also marks City's second domestic cup double under manager Pep Guardiola, having previously achieved this feat in the 2018-19 season.
Match details
Semenyo's goal hands City another FA Cup title
The final was a hard-fought battle with few clear chances. Chelsea appealed for at least one penalty due to a foul by Abdukodir Khusanov, but their efforts were thwarted. The match was decided when Erling Haaland made a sharp turn away from Wesley Fofana and passed to Bernardo Silva. Silva then returned the ball to Haaland, who crossed it into the box where Semenyo skillfully flicked it past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with his right heel.
Match highlights
Chelsea fail to find the back of the net
Despite Chelsea's attempts to limit City's scoring, they failed to find the back of the net in their fifth consecutive Wembley final. The Blues came close with Moises Caicedo's header being cleared off the line by Rodri and Enzo Fernandez's effort being flicked onto the roof of the net. However, City finished strongly with Matheus Nunes's shot hitting the post and Rayan Cherki's effort being well saved by Sanchez.
Manager's perspective
Guardiola lifts his 3rd FA Cup trophy with Man City
Guardiola has now added a 20th trophy to his collection at City. Meanwhile, this was his 3rd FA Cup win as City's manager (also 2022-23 and 2018-19). Guardiola had reached his 4th successive FA Cup final and 5th in total. The victory also means that City are now level with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Spurs on eight FA Cups each. Only Arsenal (14) and Manchester United (13) have won more.
Twitter Post
Winners!
2026 FA CUP WINNERS!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PnpoFE0Yol— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 16, 2026
Do you know?
Silva attains this FA Cup feat for City
As per Opta, City skipper Silva has now ended on the winning side in 89% of his FA Cup appearances for City (32/36). That is the best win ratio of any Premier League player to play 20+ games in the FA Cup since 1992-93.
Semenyo
20 goals for Semenyo in the 2025-26 season
Semenyo, who joined City from Bournemouth in the January transfer windown, clocked his 20th goal of the season. As per Opta, this is the most ever by a Ghanaian for a Premier League team in all competitions in one season, overtaking Tony Yeboah's 19 in 1995-96 for Leeds United. Semenyo owns 16 goals in the Premier League. He scored three goals in the FA Cup and got one in the Carabao Cup.
Do you know?
Chelsea lose their 4th successive FA Cup final
Chelsea became the first side to lose four consecutive FA Cup final appearances since Leicester between 1949 and 1969. Meanwhile, Reece James became just the second player to play in four FA Cup finals and lose them all, along with Paul Bracewell.