Manchester United to offload goalkeepers Radek Vitek and Altay Bayindir
What's the story
Manchester United are set to offload two of its goalkeepers, Radek Vitek and Altay Bayindir. The club has agreed a deal worth up to £14 million with Middlesbrough for the transfer of Vitek. Meanwhile, Bayindir is on the verge of a loan move to Celta Vigo. These moves come as part of United's strategy to reshape their squad for the upcoming season.
Transfer details
Middlesbrough set to sign Vitek as United keep control
The 22-year-old Czech goalkeeper, Vitek, joined United from Sigma Olomouc in 2020. He had temporary spells at Accrington and Blau-Weiss Linz before impressing at Bristol City last season.
Now, he is on the verge of joining Championship playoff runners-up Middlesbrough.
The deal includes matching rights and a buy-back option for United along with a sell-on clause of up to 35%.
United have agreed to sell the promising keeper for £7m and with add-ons, it could be worth £14m.
Loan agreement
Bayindir nearing loan move to Celta Vigo
Turkish international Bayindir, 28, is also on his way out of United. He has been a backup since joining from Fenerbahce in 2023.
Now, he is close to completing a season-long loan move to La Liga side Celta Vigo.
The deal includes performance bonuses over and above the wages paid by the Spanish club.
As per Fabrizio Romano, Celta Vigo have a €4m buy option with the fee subject to changes based on appearances.
Do you know?
Man United's summer transfer window activities
In the 2026 summer transfer window, United have landed two midfielders for a combined £85m in Chelsea's Andrey Santos and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans. Tynan Thompson arrived from Tottenham for £8m. Meanwhile, Karl Darlow, who will be the 2nd-choice goalkeeper, arrived on a free transfer from Leeds United.
Goalkeepers
3 goalkeepers head out of Man United this summer
Vitek and Bayindir have joined Andre Onana in terms of goalkeepers heading out of United this summer.
Andre Onana rejoined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan for the 2026-27 season.
The agreement does not include an option to buy, but Trabzonspor will pay all of Onana's wages during the loan period.
In addition, they will also pay a loan fee to Manchester United for the Cameroonian international, as per BBC Sport.