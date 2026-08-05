Manchester United to offload goalkeepers Radek Vitek and Altay Bayindir

The 22-year-old Czech goalkeeper, Vitek, joined United from Sigma Olomouc in 2020. He had temporary spells at Accrington and Blau-Weiss Linz before impressing at Bristol City last season.

Now, he is on the verge of joining Championship playoff runners-up Middlesbrough.

The deal includes matching rights and a buy-back option for United along with a sell-on clause of up to 35%.

United have agreed to sell the promising keeper for £7m and with add-ons, it could be worth £14m.