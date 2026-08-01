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Manchester United come from behind to down Atletico Madrid
Manchester United clinched the Snapdragon Cup (Image Source: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United come from behind to down Atletico Madrid

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 01, 2026
09:21 pm
What's the story

Manchester United clinched the Snapdragon Cup after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Stockholm. The Spanish side took an early lead through Arnau Ortiz's cross-shot that found its way past Tom Heaton. However, Michael Carrick's team turned the tables in the second half with two goals from Bryan Mbeumo, securing a well-deserved victory and lifting the pre-season trophy.

Game highlights

Mbeumo's brace secures victory for United

Mbeumo scored his first goal from the penalty spot after Shea Lacey was fouled.

The striker's second goal came from Jack Fletcher's impressive work on the right flank.

Despite Morten Hjulmand hitting the post late in the game, United held on to their lead and clinched a well-deserved victory over Atletico Madrid.

Player highlights

Impressive performances from United academy players

Despite the scoreline, United's performance was more promising than the result.

Mbeumo's goals were set up by academy players, with Lacey particularly impressing in central and right-wing positions.

Right-back Leny Yoro was also impressive as he completely neutralized Ademola Lookman.

Midfielders Andrey Santos and Mason Mount also impressed, Santos with his work rate and Mount with his composure on the ball, as per Sky Sports News.

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Player development

Mount and Santos's contributions to United's midfield

Mount showed his versatility by playing in a deeper role, which will be useful for Carrick's system with Champions League commitments this season.

Santos was not flashy but was impeccable in his work as he continues to grow after joining from Chelsea.

The Brazilian is mobile and looks forward when passing, showing signs of promise for the pre-season ahead.

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Future matches

United's pre-season schedule and Premier League fixture

United played their third friendly match of the season. Wrexham beat United 1-0, who then enjoyed a 5-0 victory over Rosenborg.

United's next match is against Paris Saint-Germain on August 8 in Gothenburg.

They will then face Leeds in Dublin on August 12 and AC Milan in Wroclaw on August 15.

The team's Premier League campaign will kick off with a match against Hull City at MKM Stadium on August 22.

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Winners!

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