Premier League: Manchester United hold Fulham 1-1 at Craven Cottage

Martinez's own goal came when he attempted to intercept a shot from Fulham's Calvin Bassey.

Instead of clearing the ball, he accidentally redirected it past his own goalkeeper, Senne Lammens.

This blunder compounded United's problems as they were flat in the 2nd half besides being passive.

"Sloppy 2nd half... no intensity, too much walking! G Nev spot on. We don't get enough people in the box when attacking! Punishment for not being ruthless when we have chances. Big 20 minutes coming up," wrote former United defender Rio Ferdinand on X.