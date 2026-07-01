Manav Suthar returns to Warwickshire for final County Championship fixtures

Suthar has an impressive tally of 147 wickets from 32 First-Class matches at an average of 25.13, as per Cricinfo.

He owns 8 four-wicket and five-wicket hauls each. He also has three 10-wicket match hauls.

His return to Warwickshire comes as the club, which last won the championship in 2021, is just five points off the top spot in Division One.

The team is still very much in contention for another title win this season.