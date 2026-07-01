Manav Suthar returns to Warwickshire for final County Championship fixtures
What's the story
Indian left-arm spinner Manav Suthar is all set to return to Warwickshire for the last four matches of the season. Suthar had previously represented the club in two County Championship games earlier this year, where he took 11 wickets including a five-wicket haul. The player has now been called up for India's Test series against Sri Lanka. Here's more.
Performance stats
A look at Suthar's First-Class numbers
Suthar has an impressive tally of 147 wickets from 32 First-Class matches at an average of 25.13, as per Cricinfo.
He owns 8 four-wicket and five-wicket hauls each. He also has three 10-wicket match hauls.
His return to Warwickshire comes as the club, which last won the championship in 2021, is just five points off the top spot in Division One.
The team is still very much in contention for another title win this season.
Player returns
James Thomas on the return of Suthar and Young
Warwickshire Performance Director James Thomas expressed his delight at the return of both Suthar and New Zealand's Will Young.
Thomas said, "We're very pleased to welcome both Will and Manav back to the Bears after both players made a real impact when they were last with the Club."
He added that their return would add extra quality at a crucial time in the campaign where they are in contention for the title.
Impact players
Will Young also returns to Warwickshire
Young, who had played three matches for the club last season, will also be returning for the remaining six fixtures of the County Championship.
Thomas said about Young's return, "Will adds experience to our batting line-up, especially with Beau Webster's time at the Club over for the season."
He also praised Suthar's ability to change a game with his bowling and adding crucial runs.
Information
Suthar has played one match for India
In a solitary match for India in Test cricket, Suthar claimed 7 wickets with a best of 6/33. His match figures read 7/62. He will now hope to impress in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.