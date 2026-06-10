Manav Suthar signs deal with Warwickshire following historic Test debut

Player's statement

Exciting opportunity for Suthar

Suthar expressed his excitement at the opportunity, saying he was looking forward to joining a side that has started the season strongly. He hoped to contribute to their title challenge in the upcoming matches. "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team has started the season very well, so I'm hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title," he said.