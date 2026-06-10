Manav Suthar signs deal with Warwickshire following historic Test debut
What's the story
Manav Suthar, who recently shone for India in the one-off Test against Afghanistan, has signed a short-term contract with Warwickshire, the English county cricket club. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner will be available for the next two rounds of the Rothesay County Championship. His signing comes after an impressive Test debut, where he took seven wickets against Afghanistan, including a six-fer.
Twitter Post
Suthar joins the Bears
Welcoming an Indian international to the Bears family 🇮🇳— Bears (@WarwickshireCCC) June 10, 2026
Full story ➡️ https://t.co/WYXkB47aev
🐻 #YouBears pic.twitter.com/IQvd93j5of
Debut performance
Impressive Test debut for Suthar
Suthar made an immediate impact in his maiden Test, taking a historic match haul of 7/62. This included a six-wicket haul in the first innings and one wicket in the second. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 28 runs. Notably, Manav became the 10th Indian to take a fifer on Test debut. Among spinners, he is only the seventh Indian do this. Overall, Suthar has 136 wickets from 30 First-Class matches at 24.89.
County cricket
County stint ahead of Sri Lanka tour
Suthar's county stint is expected to provide valuable exposure ahead of India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in August. He is likely to be available for Warwickshire's County Championship clash against Yorkshire from June 12, followed by their fixture against Somerset the following week. Warwickshire Performance Director James Thomas expressed his delight at Suthar's signing, saying it would add a new dimension to their bowling attack.
Player's statement
Exciting opportunity for Suthar
Suthar expressed his excitement at the opportunity, saying he was looking forward to joining a side that has started the season strongly. He hoped to contribute to their title challenge in the upcoming matches. "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team has started the season very well, so I'm hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title," he said.