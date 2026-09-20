Antoine Semenyo shines as Manchester City pip Sunderland 5-3: Stats
What's the story
Manchester City secured a thrilling 5-3 victory against Sunderland in Matchweek 5 of the Premier League 2026-27 season on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. The match, which saw a total of eight goals, was a tough contest for City but they managed to come out on top. The win helped them extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table by three points. Antoine Semenyo was top-notch for Enzo Maresca's side.
Match highlights
3-2 in the first half
City's Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring just nine minutes into the match with a well-placed free-kick. It was his first goal since joining from Chelsea for £125 million.
However, Sunderland quickly hit back through Brian Brobbey, who scored after a brilliant pass from Enzo le Fee.
Ryan Cherki made it 2-1 for City in the 29th minute and moments later Brobbey equalized.
Semenyo scored in the 43rd minute next as City went into half-time with a 3-2 lead.
Match turnaround
City seal the deal despite Brobbey's hat-trick
After the break, Semenyo scored once again for City, putting them back in the lead at 4-2.
However, two minutes later, Brobbey completed his hat-trick as Sunderland fought back.
Erling Haaland, who had missed a golden opportunity earlier in the match, finally got his name on the scoresheet with a late goal that sealed City's victory.
The goal was initially ruled offside but was later awarded after VAR intervention.
Information
City go top of the pile
After 5 matches, Maresca's City are top of the Premier League table with 15 points. City have scored 13 goals with their goal difference being +8. City have a three-point lead over champions Arsenal. Sunderland suffered their 3rd defeat of the season (W1 D1) and are 14th.
Match stats
Presenting the match stats
From 16 attempts, hosts City had six shots on target. Sunderland clocked 9 shots on target from 17 attempts.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, City edged past the Black Cats 34-28.
City also dominated possession (54.9%).
City's xG was 2.72 compared to their opponent's 4.15.
Notably, the visitors also created 7 big chances.
Haaland
Haaland gets to 117 Premier League goals
Making his 205th appearance for the club in all competitions, Haaland has scored 169 goals.
In the ongoing season, he has seven goals from seven matches across competitions, including 5 in the Premier League.
Haaland has raced to 117 Premier League goals from 137 matches. He also has 24 assists.
Notably, Haaland has now scored against every single Premier League team he has faced (25 sides).
Semenyo
Semenyo scores twice and makes an assist
Besides scoring a brace, Semenyo also made an assist against the Black Cats.
He is now involved in 5 Premier League goals this season from 5 matches (G2 A3).
Overall, the former Bournemouth player has raced to 39 goals and 14 assists from 123 Premier League matches.
9 of his goals have come for City.
Semenyo has now scored 13 goals in 34 matches for City across competitions.
Brobbey
Brobbey enters Premier League record books
As per Opta, Brobbey's 33-minute brace is the earliest a Sunderland player has scored twice in a Premier League game since Darren Bent in April 2010 (29th minute vs Tottenham).
Meanwhile, Brobbey is the fourth player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick against the side starting the day top of the table, after Robbie Fowler vs Aston Villa in November 1998, Dirk Kuyt vs Man United in March 2011, and Romelu Lukaku vs Man United in May 2013.
Do you know?
6th Sunderland player with a Premier League hat-trick
As per Squawka, Brobbey is only the sixth Sunderland player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League. He is also the first player to net a hat-trick since Jermain Defoe in January 2016. Brobbey now has 10 Premier League goals from 36 matches.
Maresca
Maresca follows Guardiola's footsteps
Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola, has won each of his first five Premier League games in charge of City.
He became just the sixth manager to win his first five in charge of a Premier League club.
Managers to win their first 5 matches in charge
Carlo Ancelotti (6)
Pep Guardiola (6)
Ole Gunnar Solskjær (6)
Craig Shakespeare (5)
Maurizio Sarri (5)
Enzo Maresca (5)