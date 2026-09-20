Antoine Semenyo shines as Manchester City pip Sunderland 5-3: Stats

City's Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring just nine minutes into the match with a well-placed free-kick. It was his first goal since joining from Chelsea for £125 million.

However, Sunderland quickly hit back through Brian Brobbey, who scored after a brilliant pass from Enzo le Fee.

Ryan Cherki made it 2-1 for City in the 29th minute and moments later Brobbey equalized.

Semenyo scored in the 43rd minute next as City went into half-time with a 3-2 lead.