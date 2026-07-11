The Hundred: Kane Williamson appointed Manchester Super Giants's batting coach

Career highlights

Williamson's autobiography coming out later this year

Williamson has scored over 18,000 international runs, including more than 9,000 in Test cricket for New Zealand. The veteran cricketer is also gearing up to release his autobiography later this year. "To be honest, writing a book wasn't something I ever imagined doing," he said on Instagram while announcing the book. "I was fortunate to be part of a Team I loved for 16 years and to see its culture evolve over that time."