The Hundred: Kane Williamson appointed Manchester Super Giants's batting coach
What's the story
Kane Williamson, who recently retired from international cricket, has been appointed as the batting coach of Manchester Super Giants. The Hundred franchise announced the decision on social media platform X, expressing their excitement over his appointment. "Charisma. Coolness. Kane. Delighted to have Kane Williamson at Manchester Super Giants as the men's team batting coach ahead of the upcoming #TheHundred campaign," wrote the franchise in their post.
Previous roles
Strategic advisor for Lucknow in IPL
In the recently concluded 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Williamson served as a strategic advisor for Lucknow Super Giants - the sister franchise of the Manchester-based team. Although he last played an IPL game in 2023, he has played in the league for 10 seasons. This year, Williamson played for Durban Super Giants, a team owned by the same group as Manchester Super Giants.
Career highlights
Williamson's autobiography coming out later this year
Williamson has scored over 18,000 international runs, including more than 9,000 in Test cricket for New Zealand. The veteran cricketer is also gearing up to release his autobiography later this year. "To be honest, writing a book wasn't something I ever imagined doing," he said on Instagram while announcing the book. "I was fortunate to be part of a Team I loved for 16 years and to see its culture evolve over that time."
Twitter Post
Here is the post!
Charisma. Coolness. Kane. 😍— Manchester Super Giants (@ManchesterSG100) July 11, 2026
Delighted to have Kane Williamson at Manchester Super Giants as the men’s team batting coach ahead of the upcoming #TheHundred campaign ✨ pic.twitter.com/ibXB5VTt2z