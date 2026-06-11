Manchester United eye Lewis Hall, Antonee Robinson as left-back options

Transfer speculation

Hall is a crucial player for the Magpies

England international Hall moved to Newcastle United on loan for the 2023-24 season before making his move permananet. He has already made 102 appearances for the club under Eddie Howe, scoring three goals. In the 2025-26 season, he made 46 appearances across all competitions. Hall, who missed out on Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad, is a player United are keeping tabs on. His potential transfer could be a way to future-proof their left-back spot with Shaw's contract expiring next summer.