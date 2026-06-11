Manchester United eye Lewis Hall, Antonee Robinson as left-back options
What's the story
Manchester United are keeping a close watch on Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and Fulham's Antonee Robinson as potential candidates to strengthen their left-back position, as per Sky Sports News. The move comes after the departure of Tyrell Malacia this summer and Patrick Dorgu's likely shift to a more attacking role under Michael Carrick. Currently, Luke Shaw is the only senior left-back in the squad for next season. Here's more.
Transfer speculation
Hall is a crucial player for the Magpies
England international Hall moved to Newcastle United on loan for the 2023-24 season before making his move permananet. He has already made 102 appearances for the club under Eddie Howe, scoring three goals. In the 2025-26 season, he made 46 appearances across all competitions. Hall, who missed out on Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad, is a player United are keeping tabs on. His potential transfer could be a way to future-proof their left-back spot with Shaw's contract expiring next summer.
Uncertain prospects
USA international Robinson is another potential target for United
Robinson, a USA international, has emerged as another potential target for United. His future at Fulham remains uncertain with a new head coach arriving at Craven Cottage. 28-year-old Robinson has made 225 appearances for Fulham, scoring 4 goals. Besides Hall and Robinson, United can utilize young left-back Harry Amass if he impresses in pre-season after recovering from an injury picked in January. The club is considering all options regarding the 19-year-old's future.
Goalkeeper search
Manchester United are also looking for a backup goalkeeper
Along with a left-back, Manchester United is also looking for a backup goalkeeper. Andre Onana's future at Old Trafford looks bleak as he returns from his loan spell at Trabzonspor. Turkish keeper Altay Bayindir is another player likely to leave the club as they explore potential options to support Senne Lammens after an impressive debut season in goal.