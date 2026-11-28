Manchester United trigger Bruno Fernandes's contract extension clause: Details
What's the story
Manchester United has activated the 12-month extension clause in captain Bruno Fernandes's contract. The move was made to prevent other clubs from approaching him for a pre-contract agreement in January. The decision comes as United's contract talks with Fernandes are on hold over a potential long-term deal.
Contract details
Contract extension for Fernandes
Fernandes's contract with Manchester United was originally set to expire at the end of this season.
However, with the club activating the extension clause, it will now run until the summer of 2028.
This move ensures that any interest from top European leagues in a potential free transfer next summer is completely ruled out.
Health update
Fernandes contracted a virus in Portugal
Fernandes missed training on Friday ahead of Manchester United's game against Brentford on Saturday.
He is said to be unwell and is being kept away from the squad for precautionary reasons.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Fernandes contracted a virus in Portugal and couldn't participate in Friday's training session.
His availability for the upcoming match remains uncertain as they monitor his health condition throughout the day.
Future talks
Fernandes rejected 2 contract offers from Manchester United
Fernandes has rejected two contract offers from Manchester United so far.
The first was made in the summer when discussions over a new deal began, but he turned it down.
The Portuguese international clarified that his decision wasn't about money or years but rather his commitment to winning with the club.
He also emphasized that he would be open to leaving if the club felt it was time for him to move on.