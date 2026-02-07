Manchester United end eight-match winless run against Tottenham Hotspur: Stats

Manchester United ended an eight-match winless run against Tottenham Hotspur. Matchweek 25 of the Premier League 2025-26 season saw Michael Carrick's men beat Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford. Tottenham were reduced to 10 men by the sending off of Cristian Romero. Bryan Mbeumo made it 1-0 in the 38th minute from a well-taken corner. Bruno Fernandes added the 2nd goal (81'). Here's more.

Run Tottenham were unbeaten in 8 games against Man United Man United were winless against Tottenham in their last 8 games across all competitions before this win. Their previous win against the London side was back in October 2022 (Premier League). The Red Devils won that contest 2-0 under Erik ten Hag. Since then, Tottenham won 5 matches across 8 meetings (D3). In the Premier League, the tally read three wins and three draws.

Points 4th-placed Manchester United are unbeaten in 8 Premier League games Manchester United are fighting hard to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They are currently placed 4th in the Premier League standings with 44 points from 25 matches (W12 D8 L5). The Red Devils are unbeaten in 8 Premier League matches (W5 D3). On the other hand, Tottenham are placed 14th with 29 points (W7 D8 L10).

Advertisement

Information Joint 2nd-most goals this season By scoring two goals versus Tottenham, the Red Devils have gone level with Arsenal at the moment in terms of goals (46). Only Manchester City have scored more Premier League goals this season (49). Both Arsenal and Man City have a game in hand.

Advertisement

Stats A look at the match stats Man United had 65.1% ball possession. Their xG was 1.79 after they clocked 10 shots on target from 23 attempts. Tottenham has one shot on target from 7 attempts. Their xG was 0.49. Carrick's side had 37 touches in the opposition box compared to Spurs' 17. The hosts created two big chances with Spurs managing one.

Information Fernandes races to 68 Premier League goals Fernandes scored his 6th Premier League goal this season from 22 appearances. He also owns 12 assists. In 217 Premier League matches, Fernandes has raced to 68 goals (A63).

Mbeumo Key numbers for Mbeumo Mbeumo, who joined Man United from Brentford in the summer of 2025, has been involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (G9 A1). In 156 Premier League games, he has raced to 51 goals (A29). Mbeumo has been directly involved in seven goals across his last six Premier League appearances against Tottenham (6 goals, 1 assist).

Do you know? Mainoo clocks his 2nd assist of the season Making his 16th Premier League appearance of the season, Kobbie Mainoo now has 2 assists. He assisted the Mbeumo opener. In 66 matches, he has three assists (G3).

Opta record 200 goal involvements for Fernandes as he joins these legends Making his 314th apperance for Man United, Fernandes now owns 200 goal involvements. Games taken to reach 200 goal involvements for Man United in Premier League era: 295 - Wayne Rooney (133G, 67A) 314 - Bruno Fernandes (104G, 96A) 339 - Cristiano Ronaldo (144G, 56A) 393 - David Beckham (85G, 115A) 424 - Ryan Giggs (90G, 111A) 564 - Paul Scholes (138G, 62A)

Information Casemiro completes 100 Premier League games Man United midfielder Casemiro, who will leave the club at the 2nd of this season, made his 100th Premier League appearance. The Brazilian maestro owns 11 goals and 7 assists. In 23 PL appearances this season, he has 5 goals and 2 assists.

Records Contrasting records for Romero and Man United As per Opta, since making his Tottenham debut in August 2021, Romero has been sent off six times in all competitions, more than any other Premier League player during this period. Manchester United have won four consecutive league games for the first time since February 2024 under Erik ten Hag.