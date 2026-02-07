Manchester United are winless against Tottenham in eight matches: Stats

Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in Matchweek 25 of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Old Trafford. Under interim manager, the Red Devils have enjoyed a solid start, winning three successive matches in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Thomas Frank's Tottenham are winless in six Premier League games. However, Manchester United have struggled to beat Tottenham of late. We decode the stats.

Standings Where do the two teams stand in Premier League 2025-26? Manchester United are fighting hard to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They are currently placed 4th in the Premier League standings with 41 points from 24 matches (W11 D8 L5). The Red Devils are unbeaten in 7 Premier League matches (W4 D3). On the other hand, Tottenham are placed 14th with 29 points (W7 D8 L9).

Information Man United have a better goal difference After 24 Premier League games this season, the Red Devils have scored the third-most goals (44). They have also conceded 36 goals and own a goal difference of +8. Tottenham have scored 35 goals and conceded 33 (GD +2).

Dominance How have Tottenham dominated Manchester United of late? Manchester United are winless against Tottenham in their last 8 games across all competitions. Their last win against the London side was back in October 2022 (Premier League). The Red Devils won that contest 2-0 under Erik ten Hag. Since then, Tottenham have won 5 matches across 8 meetings (D3). In the Premier League, the tally reads three wins and three draws.

