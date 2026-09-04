Women's Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana's century powers India to victory

The Indian team started slowly but Mandhana and Shafali Verma (28) put on a solid opening partnership of 74 runs before Shafali was caught by Marina Lamplough off Ruchita Venkatesh.

Post Shafali's dismissal, Mandhana took charge and accelerated the scoring.

She brought up her half-century off 40 balls and then reached her century in just 57 deliveries.

Her next 50 came off just 18 balls as she went after Hong Kong bowlers with gusto.

In the 18th over, she hit three consecutive sixes off Ruchita Venkatesh to help India finish strongly at 193/5.