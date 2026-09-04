Women's Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana's century powers India to victory
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team has stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 after a massive 137-run victory over Hong Kong in Dubai. The star of the match was none other than Smriti Mandhana, who scored a blistering 124 runs off just 64 balls. Her innings included seven fours and seven sixes, taking India to a total of 193/5 in Dubai. In response, India bowled Hong Kong out for 56.
India Women
Summary of IND-W's innings
The Indian team started slowly but Mandhana and Shafali Verma (28) put on a solid opening partnership of 74 runs before Shafali was caught by Marina Lamplough off Ruchita Venkatesh.
Post Shafali's dismissal, Mandhana took charge and accelerated the scoring.
She brought up her half-century off 40 balls and then reached her century in just 57 deliveries.
Her next 50 came off just 18 balls as she went after Hong Kong bowlers with gusto.
In the 18th over, she hit three consecutive sixes off Ruchita Venkatesh to help India finish strongly at 193/5.
Match outcome
Hong Kong crumble under pressure
Chasing a steep target, Hong Kong crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 56 all out in 16.2 overs.
Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India, claiming three wickets for just nine runs.
Nandani Sharma also chipped in with two wickets while Prema Rawat took one wicket as India secured a comfortable win to book their place in the semi-finals.
Information
Mandhana races to 4,681 runs in Women's T20Is
Mandhana raced to a tally of 4,681 runs from 173 matches (167 innings) at 30.79. She recorded her 2nd hundred (50s: 35). As per Cricinfo, Mandhana is closing in on 100 sixes (95).
Do you know?
Mandhana completes 1,500 runs in neutral venues
Mandhana also completed 1,500 runs in neutral venues. From 56 matches, Mandhana has amassed 1,503 runs at an average of 31.31. She hit her maiden century (50s: 10).
Sixes
2nd-most sixes in an innings by an IND-W batter
As mentioned above, Mandhana smoked 7 sixes versus Hong Kong Women in her knock of 124.
It's now the 2nd-most number of sixes by an IND-W batter in an innings.
Most sixes in a Women's T20I innings (IND-W)
8 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs NZ-W, 2018
7 - Smriti Mandhana vs HKG-W, Dubai, 2026
5 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs SL-W, Katunayake, 2018
Runs
Most runs in women's internationals
With this knock of 124, Mandhana raced to a total of 10,880 runs in women's internationals.
Across formats, Mandhana surpassed former Indian ace Mithali Raj, who smashed 10,868 runs.
Most runs in Women's international cricket
10,880* - Smriti Mandhana
10,868 - Mithali Raj
10,740 - Suzie Bates
10,273 - Charlotte Edwards
Asia Cup
Highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup
As per Cricbuzz, Mandhana now owns the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup.
She surpassed Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (119*) and India's Mithali (97*).
Highest individual scores in Women's T20 Asia Cup
124 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) vs HKG-W, Dubai, 2026
119* - Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) vs MAS-W, Dambulla, 2024
97* - Mithali Raj (IND-W) vs MAS-W, Kuala Lumpur, 2018
Record
First Indian batter with multiple WT20I hundreds
Mandhana recorded her 2nd hundred in WT20Is and also registered the highest individual score for India, surpassing her own record.
100s for IND-W in T20Is
112 - Smriti Mandhana vs ENG-W, Trent Bridge, 2025
103 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs NZ-W, T20 WC 2018
124 - Smriti Mandhana vs HKG-W, Dubai, 2026
Deepti
Deepti gets to 174 wickets
Deepti, who claimed a three-fer, has reclaimed the top spot in terms of most wickets in WT20Is.
She now owns 174 scalps from 151 games, averaging 19.29.
She surpassed Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong, who owns 173 scalps from 110 games at 9.17.
In 51 neutral venue games, Deepti has amassed 64 wickets at 16.14, as per Cricinfo.
Records
Decoding the other notable feats attained as India win
As per Cricbuzz, India have recorded the 4th-largest victory margin in Women's T20 Asia Cup. India also hold the third-best tally in this regard, beating Malaysia Women by 142 runs in 2018.
For the 4th time in Women's T20Is, India have secured a victory margin by 100-plus runs.
Shree Charani now has 31 T20I scalps for IND-W in 2026.
It's the 2nd-most after Poonam Yadav's tally of 35 in 2018.