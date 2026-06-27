'Gap has narrowed down': Smriti Mandhana ahead of Australia clash
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has said that the gap between India and Australia in T20Is has "narrowed down." Her statement comes ahead of a crucial match against Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The game will determine India's fate in the tournament. Despite their struggles, Mandhana is hopeful about India's chances, citing their recent success over Australia in a bilateral series earlier this year.
Confidence boost
'We did well in the T20 format in Australia'
Mandhana stressed on the importance of their past victory over Australia in February, where she was the Player of the Match. "We did well in the T20 format in Australia," Mandhana said to reporters on Saturday. She also highlighted how experiences from high-pressure games like those in the Women's Premier League (WPL) have prepared them better for such situations. "With the WPL, I feel the girls are very well prepped," she added.
Acknowledgment
India have been inconsistent in the tournament
Mandhana acknowledged Australia's dominance in ICC events but remained optimistic about India's chances. "It's an important match and I'm sure everyone is aware of that," she said. The Indian team has been criticized for their inconsistent performances in the tournament, including fielding errors and frequent changes to their playing XI. However, Mandhana remains hopeful that they can put up a strong fight against Australia.
Gap narrowing
The gap has definitely narrowed, says Mandhana
Mandhana also observed that the gap between India and Australia has narrowed over the years, especially with some Indian players participating in Australia's domestic league. "I feel the gap has definitely narrowed with a few of our players playing the Big Bash [WBBL], them playing the WPL, their experiences being shared," she said. This exchange of experiences has contributed to bridging the gap between both teams, according to Mandhana.
Personal stats
Mandhana looks forward to another good contest against Australia
Mandhana has an impressive record against Australia in both formats of white-ball cricket. She averages 32.07 in T20Is with eight half-centuries, her joint-most against any team in the format. In ODIs, she averages 46.20 against Australia with four centuries and seven half-centuries to her name. "We've always had good contests against them," Mandhana said while looking forward to the upcoming match-up between India and Australia.
Information
H2H record between India and Australia
Australia have bossed the show versus India in Women's T20Is. From 38 matches, they own a 28-9 win-loss record with one game not having a result. In the global tournament, India own a 2-5 win-loss record over the Aussies.
India
India in must-win scenario versus Australia
South Africa will take on Bangladesh at 3:00pm IST while India will face Australia (7:00pm IST) on Sunday. Both matches will be held at Lord's, London. The results of these matches will decide which two teams from the group qualify for the semi-finals. South Africa, the favorites to beat Bangladesh, are relying heavily on Australia's performance against India. Australia are almost certain to make it to the semi-finals. For India, they need to beat Australia or hope BAN-W overcome SA-W.