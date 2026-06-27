'Gap has narrowed down': Smriti Mandhana ahead of Australia clash

Confidence boost

'We did well in the T20 format in Australia'

Mandhana stressed on the importance of their past victory over Australia in February, where she was the Player of the Match. "We did well in the T20 format in Australia," Mandhana said to reporters on Saturday. She also highlighted how experiences from high-pressure games like those in the Women's Premier League (WPL) have prepared them better for such situations. "With the WPL, I feel the girls are very well prepped," she added.