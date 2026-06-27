Women's T20 World Cup: India in must-win scenario versus Australia

Team dynamics

Australia almost certain to reach semi-finals

Australia are almost certain to make it to the semi-finals. Despite Phoebe Litchfield's absence due to injury, they have been dominant in the tournament. From four matches, they have won all four. On the other hand, India have struggled with their squad selection and performance. They have used all 16 members of their squad but still seem unsure about their best XI for this crucial match against Australia.