SA's Marco Jansen slams his seventh Test fifty: Key stats
What's the story
South Africa declared their first innings at a whopping 494/7 before the start of Day 3 against Bangladesh in the ongoing Centurion Test. While Wiaan Mulder departed after completing his ton before stumps, Marco Jansen returned unbeaten on 67. It was his seventh half-century in the format. This left Bangladesh with a daunting 403-run deficit to overcome.
Knock
Jansen returns unbeaten for 67
South Africa's innings was bolstered by Marques Ackerman, who scored a brilliant 150 off 138 balls.
Mulder also contributed with a ton, while Jansen stretched the lead past 400. The two added a 106-run stand for the seventh wicket.
Jansen returned unbeaten for 67 off 91 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and a six.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Jansen, who has been among the wickets for South Africa, continues his phenomenal run with the bat.
The left-arm seamer, who has a knack for adding crucial runs down the order, now has seven half-centuries in Tests.
In 26 Tests (39 innings), Jansen has raced to 897 runs at an average of 27.18. Five of his fifties have come at home.
Information
Jansen reaches 1,700 FC runs
Jansen, who took three wickets in the first innings (3/17), recorded his 13th half-century in First-Class cricket. He has raced to 1,700 runs from 48 red-ball games at an average of around 25.