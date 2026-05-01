Tottenham Hotspur closing in on Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi: Details

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on a free transfer. The deal for the 29-year-old is progressing toward completion, despite personal terms still being finalized, as per BBC Sport. Spurs are also in talks with Scotland full-back Andy Robertson, who is out of contract after leaving Liverpool. Spurs are making sure to do early deals after securing safety in the Premier League.

Contract negotiations Senesi was expected to join foreign club Bournemouth's attempts to keep center-back Senesi failed after he rejected a third new contract offer in December. The player then entered talks with major foreign clubs. However, the Argentine seems poised to stay in the Premier League, unless there is a last-minute change of plans. Spurs will want to close the deal as soon as possible. Senesi was a key figure for Bournemouth in the Premier League 2025-26 season they finished sixth and qualified for Europe.

Strategic changes Tottenham need to strengthen after narrowly avoiding relegation Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League this season, narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship after appointing Roberto de Zerbi as head coach in March. Speaking to BBC Sport, Spurs chief executive Vinai Venkatesham admitted that "the squad needs work and the squad hasn't got the right balance." He stressed on needing experience, leadership, and physical robustness for one of the most demanding leagues.

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