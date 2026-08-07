Record-breaking Jos Buttler credits Marcus Trescothick for his T20 form

Buttler had a stellar outing in his last international match, scoring a 64-ball 131 in a T20I against India last month.

However, he struggled during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year, averaging just 10.87 from eight matches as England were knocked out in the semi-finals.

As per BBC Sport, reflecting on his form struggles, Buttler said Trescothick told him: "If you work on your technique, it allows your mind to free up."