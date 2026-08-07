Record-breaking Jos Buttler credits Marcus Trescothick for his T20 form
What's the story
England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has credited a conversation with England batting coach Marcus Trescothick for helping him regain his form and break the all-time T20 run-scoring record. Buttler smashed Kieron Pollard's long-standing record of 14,803 runs by scoring a blistering 51 off just 20 balls for Manchester Super Giants on Wednesday. It was his third 50-plus score in four innings.
Form struggle
Buttler struggled during the T20 World Cup
Buttler had a stellar outing in his last international match, scoring a 64-ball 131 in a T20I against India last month.
However, he struggled during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year, averaging just 10.87 from eight matches as England were knocked out in the semi-finals.
As per BBC Sport, reflecting on his form struggles, Buttler said Trescothick told him: "If you work on your technique, it allows your mind to free up."
Technique adjustment
'Get out of your own way'
Buttler explained that when players are out of form, they tend to overthink.
"A lot of time when people are out of form, it's like you've got to get out your own way. You're in your head, it's mental and you've got to lose that."
"Ultimately, I feel like I can't see the ball very well when I'm not playing well. So I was looking at the position I get to when the ball is coming out of the hand, and I worked back."
Words
Buttler reveals his struggles
The 35-year-old also revealed that he struggles to see the ball well when he's not playing well.
"I felt like my trigger movement was twisting as opposed to staying in line. I like to get into that position where I can see the ball really well, the angle of the bat second slip or third slip as opposed to pointing at the wicketkeeper."
"So once I'd made the technical stuff and was comfortable and happy with that, my mindset was much better," he added.
Record
14,833 runs for Buttler, who went past Pollard
As mentioned, Buttler went past West Indies all-rounder Pollard for most T20 runs.
From 522 matches, Buttler owns a whopping 14,833 runs across 492 innings at an average of 35.48. He registered his 106th fifty in the format (100s: 9).
On the other hand, Pollard owns 14,803 runs from 746 matches (663 innings) at 31.76.
Pollard has smashed 70 fifties (100s: 2).
Do you know?
5th batter in T20s with 650-plus sixes
Buttler completed another milestone in the 20-over format. He now owns 650 sixes. As per Cricinfo, Buttler became the 5th batter in T20s with 650-plus sixes. Chris Gayle (1,056), Pollard (1,001), Andre Russell (792), and Nicholas Pooran (773) are ahead of Buttler.
Hundred
5th-highest run-getter in The Hundred
Buttler is the 5th-highest run-getter in The Hundred.
He owns 1,192 runs at 45.84. Buttler has 12 fifties. He has smoked 97 fours and 58 sixes.
Buttler is only behind Phil Salt (1,292), Will Jacks (1,278), Ben Duckett (1,276) and James Vince (1,236) in terms of runs.
In the ongoing season, Buttler has 277 runs from six matches at 92.33 (50s: 4).