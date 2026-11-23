Since his appointment as captain in February 2023, Bavuma has missed nine out of 25 Tests.

Seven of those absences were due to injury while two were for SA20 commitments.

During this period, Dean Elgar, Neil Brand, Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder have all filled in for him.

However, Markram has been the regular deputy and will now lead his fifth Test with Bavuma supporting from the change-room as he recovers from a calf injury.

"It's quite a straightforward thing to take over," Markram said in the pre-match press conference.