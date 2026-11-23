Taking over from Temba Bavuma is not difficult: Aiden Markram
What's the story
Aiden Markram, who is set to captain South Africa in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, has said that taking over from Temba Bavuma is not a difficult task. Markram said the transition between him and Bavuma has been smooth as they have worked well together across formats. This will be the fifth time in just over two years that Markram will stand in for Bavuma, who suffered a right calf strain while batting in the first Test. Meanwhile, the second Test starts on November 23 at Centurion's SuperSport Park.
Captaincy challenge
Bavuma's 9 absences since his appointment as captain
Since his appointment as captain in February 2023, Bavuma has missed nine out of 25 Tests.
Seven of those absences were due to injury while two were for SA20 commitments.
During this period, Dean Elgar, Neil Brand, Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder have all filled in for him.
However, Markram has been the regular deputy and will now lead his fifth Test with Bavuma supporting from the change-room as he recovers from a calf injury.
"It's quite a straightforward thing to take over," Markram said in the pre-match press conference.
Leadership style
Markram on his plans for the team
Markram said he wants to carry forward the good things that head coach Shukri Conrad has done.
Shuks is obviously really strong in his ways as well. From my point of view, it's just about trying to carry those good things forward," Markram said.
He emphasized getting a pulse of the game quickly, assessing conditions and coming up with plans that make sense.
However, there are concerns over his form as he has only managed two fifties in his last 15 Test innings since scoring a century in the WTC final at Lord's.
Scoring goals
Markram on converting starts into big scores
Markram admitted that he is hungry to convert his starts into big scores.
Despite being slightly frustrated with his recent form, he remains determined to make things right and contribute significantly to the team's success.
"You need to score hundreds. And hundreds is what contributes and wins games of cricket," he said. "I'm feeling alright, feeling semi-decent. But I'm just quite hungry to convert starts into big scores."
Team dynamics
Markram backs his opening partners and No.5 batter
Markram is pleased with the performance of his opening partner Marques Ackerman, who has adapted well to Test cricket.
He has also rotated through several other opening partners like Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi, who are in the XI but in different positions.
The team's new No. 5 Matthew Breetzke has struggled with just 65 runs in five Tests, but Markram believes he will find his way as he gets more experience.
Venue advantage
South Africa's Test record at SuperSport Park
South Africa have a stellar record at SuperSport Park, winning 24 out of 30 Tests and losing only three.
The pitch is known for its pace and bounce, making it a favorite among players.
Markram described it as a "typical" Centurion strip where batters would be "challenged up front, and then it can become a really nice place to bat."