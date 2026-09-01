Marnus Labuschagne dropped from Australia's ODI squad: Key takeaways
What's the story
Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from Australia's ODI squad for the upcoming series in Zimbabwe and South Africa. The decision has raised questions over his place in the team's plans for next year's World Cup defense. Labuschagne, a mainstay batter since 2022, was instrumental in Australia's successful 2023 World Cup campaign in India. However, his recent form has not helped his case.
Performance review
Labuschagne's poor run in ODIs
Since the start of 2024, Labuschagne has averaged just 21.87 in ODIs with an unbeaten 77 as his highest score.
He was left out of Australia's 17-member squad for six ODIs across Zimbabwe and South Africa, announced on Tuesday.
Australia chief selector George Bailey stressed that Labuschagne's omission was specific to the ODI format and declined to comment on his future in Test cricket amid a difficult run of form.
Tour significance
Importance of upcoming tour for Australia
Bailey stressed the importance of the upcoming tour, with matches in Zimbabwe and South Africa serving as a key rehearsal for next year's World Cup.
He said, "This is a pretty important tour for us. It's hard to get the link, but Zimbabwe and South Africa, that's where the World Cup will be played late next year."
Australia have limited ODI opportunities before the World Cup, making these six matches crucial for players vying for spots and roles.
Squad dynamics
No space for Labuschagne in Australia's ODI setup
On Labuschagne's omission, Bailey acknowledged his past contributions but said the current structure of Australia's ODI side left no room for the batter.
He said, "He's played some really important one-day cricket for us, at his best. That looks a certain way, but the way that squad and team is structuring up, there just wasn't space for him."
Squad composition
Australia recall senior players
Australia have recalled several established names for the tour, including all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, opener Travis Head, and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.
Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will join the squad for Australia's three ODIs against South Africa after three matches against Zimbabwe.
The selectors have also given opportunities to uncapped players Joel Davies, Oliver Peake, and Cooper Connolly as Australia continues to build depth ahead of next year's World Cup.
Information
A look at Australia's squad
Australia squad: Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins (SA only), Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (SA only), and Adam Zampa.