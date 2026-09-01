Marnus Labuschagne dropped from Australia's ODI squad: Key takeaways

Since the start of 2024, Labuschagne has averaged just 21.87 in ODIs with an unbeaten 77 as his highest score.

He was left out of Australia's 17-member squad for six ODIs across Zimbabwe and South Africa, announced on Tuesday.

Australia chief selector George Bailey stressed that Labuschagne's omission was specific to the ODI format and declined to comment on his future in Test cricket amid a difficult run of form.