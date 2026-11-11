Sheffield Shield: Marnus Labuschagne falters on return to red-ball cricket
What's the story
Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne, who was recently dropped from the squad for the home Test series against New Zealand, had a disappointing return to red-ball cricket. Leading Queensland in a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at Brisbane, Labuschagne scored just 12 (36) before being dismissed by Riley Meredith. The Queensland team chose to bat first and were 195/5 (69.4 overs) by stumps.
Performance review
Labuschagne's century drought and Test struggles
Labuschagne has been out of form for a while now, scoring just 131 runs in six innings during Australia's recent three-match Test series against South Africa.
He hasn't scored a Test century since July 2023 at Old Trafford, going without a ton in 26 Tests and 49 innings.
In that time, he has managed to score just 1,094 runs at an average of 24.31 with nine fifties.
Pressure impact
Pressure led to test omission, says Labuschagne
Ahead of the Sheffield Shield clash, Labuschagne spoke about the pressure that led to his omission from the Test side.
"You are pretty aware as a cricketer... you use this as an opportunity to step back from the scrutiny, and being under the pump for probably two years now," he said.
The 32-year-old added that he hopes his path back to Australian cricket will work itself out by scoring runs for Queensland.
Past experience
A familiar situation for Labuschagne
This isn't the first time Labuschagne has been dropped from the Test squad.
He was also left out of the touring West Indies last year but made a strong comeback with five centuries across red-ball and white-ball cricket for Queensland in eight innings.
This stellar performance earned him a recall for the Ashes series at home against England.
Self-reflection
Reflecting on batting form
Labuschagne has also reflected on his batting form, saying that getting seven-odd scores of 30 in the last 10-11 innings is "not someone who is not batting well."
He admitted that a lot of those mistakes could be coming from the pressure of having to keep scoring runs and being on the verge of losing his spot.