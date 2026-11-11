Sheffield Shield: Marnus Labuschagne falters on return to red-ball cricket

Labuschagne has been out of form for a while now, scoring just 131 runs in six innings during Australia's recent three-match Test series against South Africa.

He hasn't scored a Test century since July 2023 at Old Trafford, going without a ton in 26 Tests and 49 innings.

In that time, he has managed to score just 1,094 runs at an average of 24.31 with nine fifties.